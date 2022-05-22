United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.67.

United Bankshares stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

In other United Bankshares news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after buying an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

