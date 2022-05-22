United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €36.00 ($37.50) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UTDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($58.33) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($41.67) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.54) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.75) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.38) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of UTDI opened at €29.41 ($30.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Internet has a 1-year low of €26.24 ($27.33) and a 1-year high of €37.67 ($39.24). The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 13.25.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

