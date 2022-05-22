UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches Market Cap of $4.68 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $4.68 billion and approximately $5.99 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.90 or 0.00016297 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00240226 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002903 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000856 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

