USDK (USDK) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USDK (USDK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.59 million and $7.58 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.32 or 0.09779051 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 467% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00480200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00033569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008585 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.