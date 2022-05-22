UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.93 Million

Brokerages predict that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will report $410.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.90 million to $417.00 million. UWM reported sales of $484.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

UWMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.12.

Shares of UWM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,875. UWM has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $366.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.