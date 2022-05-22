Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.40 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $178.19 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.70.

