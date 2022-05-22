VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VersaBank is a Schedule I chartered bank. It provides deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries as well as internally developed IT security software. VersaBank is based in LONDON, ON. “

VBNK stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. VersaBank has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $14.30.

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 million. VersaBank had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VersaBank will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. VersaBank’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of VersaBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in VersaBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VersaBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in VersaBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 24.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VersaBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

