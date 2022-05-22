Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.47

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.47 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 52.90 ($0.65). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 54.30 ($0.67), with a volume of 909,648 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £194.18 million and a PE ratio of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.65.

In related news, insider Robert Forrester purchased 39,297 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £20,041.47 ($24,705.95).

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

