VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Trading Down 5.8%

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $193.00 and last traded at $193.00. 75 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.80.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on VGP from €235.00 ($244.79) to €250.00 ($260.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.52.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. It leases its properties to tenants in the logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. The company also provides property management services; asset management services related to corporate administration, financing, business planning, reporting, budgeting, management of tax and legal affairs, controlling, etc.; project management and leasing services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, and greenery maintenance services.

