VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $601.68 Million

Analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) to report $601.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $582.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $621.00 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $376.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. 9,057,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,532,405. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.