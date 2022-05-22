Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Piper Sandler

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has a na rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.11.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,436 shares of company stock valued at $24,701,964 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

