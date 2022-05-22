Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.55. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 96.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $299,835.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,503,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,001,407.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,458 shares of company stock worth $784,441. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9,370.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,055,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 485.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 967,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,523,000 after acquiring an additional 802,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $20,827,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,261 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

