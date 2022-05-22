Vodafone Group Public’s (VOD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 165 ($2.03) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.81) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 167.85 ($2.07).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 121.10 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £34.20 billion and a PE ratio of -242.20. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is -18.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

