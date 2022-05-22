Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.63

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $6.00. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 4,819 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $132.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Volt Information Sciences ( NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $226.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Volt Information Sciences had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 34,378.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,480 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 25,647.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

