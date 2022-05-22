Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vyant Bio to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

VYNT opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. Vyant Bio has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vyant Bio by 3,001.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vyant Bio (Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

