Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $160.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WMT. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.92. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

