Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 7,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 165,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

