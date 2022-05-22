Warburg Research Reiterates “€24.20” Price Target for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)

Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($25.21) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($18.54) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.50 ($18.23) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($18.23) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of ETR:DEQ opened at €15.63 ($16.28) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $965.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €13.26 ($13.81) and a 12-month high of €21.68 ($22.58).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

