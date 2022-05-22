WELL (WELL) 1-Day Volume Hits $38,223.00

WELL (WELL) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One WELL coin can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WELL has traded up 60.4% against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $38,223.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,939.80 or 0.99999959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001671 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

