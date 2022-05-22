Wells Fargo & Company Trims Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Target Price to $52.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.09.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,233 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 958,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 21.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 40,285 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.