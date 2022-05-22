Welltower Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Welltower has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 178.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Welltower to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

NYSE WELL opened at $88.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48. Welltower has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.48, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Welltower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Welltower by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

