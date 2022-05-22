WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:WHTPF opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. WH Smith has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

