WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:WHTPF opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. WH Smith has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91.
WH Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)
