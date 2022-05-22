WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.89. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 0.72%.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

