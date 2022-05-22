Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.74

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.74 and traded as low as $4.34. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 5,816 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLM)
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilhelmina International (WHLM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.