Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.74

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.74 and traded as low as $4.34. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 5,816 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wilhelmina International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

