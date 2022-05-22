Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 19,792 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 203,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,446,000 after acquiring an additional 168,790 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.75. 3,882,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,329. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.