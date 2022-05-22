Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.09% of Cintas worth $40,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Argus cut their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.62. The stock had a trading volume of 455,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $345.33 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

