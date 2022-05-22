Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.09% of Cintas worth $40,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus reduced their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

CTAS stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.62. 455,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,087. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.13 and its 200 day moving average is $406.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $345.33 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

