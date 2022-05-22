Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys 23,564 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $25,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,686,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,156. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $132.16 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.47.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

