Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 3.1% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of Accenture worth $246,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.65. 3,007,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,185. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.29. The stock has a market cap of $175.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

