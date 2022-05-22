Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $53.97 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $53,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $288.68. 91,764,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,023,408. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $280.21 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

