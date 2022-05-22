Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $78.27 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,994 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $78,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Blackstone by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Blackstone by 48.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,488,000 after buying an additional 577,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 20,560.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 538,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,718,000 after buying an additional 536,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.57. 4,775,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181,586. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average is $123.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $89.33 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,510,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,437 and have sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

