Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 13,587 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,587 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up approximately 1.3% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.23% of Trade Desk worth $103,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.64. 5,560,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,626,771. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

