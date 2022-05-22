Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 195 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,270 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,690,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,350,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,168 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,954,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,689,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,354,923,000 after acquiring an additional 125,115 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,365. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $485.73. 3,068,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,430. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $511.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

