Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,619 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.20% of Allegion worth $23,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Allegion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.08. 696,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $105.06 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.35.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

