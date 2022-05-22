Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. Willis Lease Finance has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,000 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $66,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,511 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $78,167.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,404.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,274 shares of company stock valued at $659,491 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

