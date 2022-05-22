WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.57 and last traded at $41.26. Approximately 11,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 17,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23.
