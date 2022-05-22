Woodcoin (LOG) Price Tops $2.77 on Major Exchanges

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 49.7% against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $22.27 million and $151,844.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.77 or 0.00009147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,299.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,039.75 or 0.06732032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00237320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.74 or 0.00659236 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00617394 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00069854 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

