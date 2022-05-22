Wrapped BNB Trading Up 9.5% This Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $315.55 or 0.01075005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $287.22 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.70 or 0.12965006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00499482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,145.95 or 1.84460793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033961 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,253,898 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

