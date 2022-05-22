Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.56. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 32.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.