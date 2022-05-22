Xend Finance (XEND) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $175,533.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.01 or 0.09848504 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00475949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00033558 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

