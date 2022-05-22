Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.79.
Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
