Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

