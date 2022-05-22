Xion Finance (XGT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $73,375.51

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Xion Finance has a market cap of $73,375.51 and $2,148.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.32 or 0.09779051 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 467% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00480200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00033569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

