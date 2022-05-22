Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,066 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up 2.3% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $86,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.90.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.69. 856,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,726. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.62 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

