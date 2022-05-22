yieldwatch (WATCH) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

yieldwatch (WATCH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $5,225.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,500,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

