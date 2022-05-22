Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

YRD opened at $1.82 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $152.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 22.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 74.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.