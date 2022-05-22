YouGov (LON:YOU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,327.14

Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,327.14 ($16.36) and traded as low as GBX 1,035 ($12.76). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,050 ($12.94), with a volume of 533,666 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,234.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,327.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.92.
About YouGov (LON:YOU)
YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.
