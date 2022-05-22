Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) will announce $195.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.80 million and the highest is $196.00 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $183.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $823.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $828.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $884.73 million, with estimates ranging from $876.00 million to $889.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of CVLT stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $58.44. The company had a trading volume of 304,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 82.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $84.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $992,025.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,378,633.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,577,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

