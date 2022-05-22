Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $367.03 Million

Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) will report $367.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.70 million and the lowest is $361.00 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $334.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%.

FSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSS stock remained flat at $$33.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,777. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Signal has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $48.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

