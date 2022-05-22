Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) will post sales of $82.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.98 million. LXP Industrial Trust reported sales of $81.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full-year sales of $332.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.40 million to $336.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $370.13 million, with estimates ranging from $337.88 million to $396.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LXP Industrial Trust.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on LXP. TheStreet cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 587.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 602,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 514,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 859.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 355,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 318,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. 1,608,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,956. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

