Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the highest is $3.59 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $13.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.86 billion to $14.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Republic Services by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,890. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

